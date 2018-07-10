 Hawaii food threat is real, so start planning now
Hawaii food threat is real, so start planning now

By Kioni Dudley
Posted on July 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 9, 2018 at 6:56 pm
What is Hawaii’s very best-kept secret? No one is telling that our million people will be starving by 2050 if we aren’t growing all of our food locally by then. Read More

