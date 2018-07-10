 Potato tots prove worthy in variety of recipes
July 10, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Potato tots prove worthy in variety of recipes

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 10, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  July 10, 2018 at 5:06 pm
Tot churros have the cinnamon-sugar flavor of churros, those Mexican fritters made of fried bread dough. But at the center of each is a fried potato tot. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –