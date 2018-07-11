 Prosecutors want to sell Kealohas’ home
July 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Prosecutors want to sell Kealohas’ home

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 11, 2018 12:05 am 
The government is asking a federal court for permission to sell the Hawaii Kai home of retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife, Katherine Kealoha. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –