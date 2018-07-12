 Man killed in apparent hit-and-run identified
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 11, 2018 at 10:25 pm
A man who was found dead Tuesday in an apparent hit-and-run in Kunia has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office as Meechok Chanphut, 49, of Kunia. Read More

