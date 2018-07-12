 Dispensary sales may climb with law changes
July 12, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Dispensary sales may climb with law changes

By Sarah Domai sdomai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 11, 2018 at 10:34 pm
Sales at Hawaii’s six medical marijuana dispensaries totaled $6.7 million in the past 10 months, and their earnings are likely to grow with two changes to the state’s cannabis law. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –