 New leader picked for Kakaako development agency
July 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

New leader picked for Kakaako development agency

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm
The state agency regulating development in Kakaako soon will have a new executive director from within the organization after eight months of interim leadership. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –