 Name in the News: John Komeiji
July 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Name in the News: John Komeiji

By Maureen O’Connell moconnell@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 13, 2018 at 12:24 am
When Cincinnati Bell completed its acquisition of Hawaiian Telcom this month, the transaction was sealed with several conditions. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –