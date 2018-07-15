 Tyler Ota picks up another Barbers Point title when wind gets Keohokapu
July 15, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Tyler Ota picks up another Barbers Point title when wind gets Keohokapu

By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 15, 2018 12:05 am 
Golf’s relentless ability to shock and surprise rocked the Barbers Point Invitational on Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –