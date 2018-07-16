 New hours for disaster recovery centers
July 16, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

New hours for disaster recovery centers

Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 15, 2018 at 10:25 pm
Starting today, the disaster recovery centers on Kauai and in Honolulu will have new hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –