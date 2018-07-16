 Takai enters HI Swimming Hall of Fame
Star-Advertiser
July 16, 2018 
Congressman K. Mark Takai, who passed away in Honolulu at the age of 49, will be inducted into the Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame’s 14-member class in a ceremony at the Hale Koa Hotel on Sept. 8. Read More

