 Hawaiian expands Seoul service for winter
July 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Hawaiian expands Seoul service for winter

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 12:31 am
Hawaiian Airlines will expand to daily service on its nonstop Seoul-Honolulu route for the winter season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –