 New high projected for empty Oahu office space
July 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

New high projected for empty Oahu office space

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am 
Long-running pain in Oahu’s office leasing market is forecast to reach a new peak by the end of this year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –