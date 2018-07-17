 Judge overrules Police Commission in Kealoha civil case
July 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Judge overrules Police Commission in Kealoha civil case

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 16, 2018 at 10:25 pm
A state judge says the Honolulu Police Commission should have agreed to provide legal representation for a police officer who is being sued by Katherine Kealoha’s uncle. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –