 Missing Navy sailor found, voluntarily returns to unit
July 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Missing Navy sailor found, voluntarily returns to unit

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 16, 2018 at 11:06 pm
A Kaneohe-based sailor who went missing at the beginning of July has now rejoined his unit, according to Marine Corps officials. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –