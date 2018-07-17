 Rocky the monk seal gives birth for 11th time
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 16, 2018 at 11:08 pm
Rocky, the Hawaiian monk seal who last year gave birth on Waikiki Beach, returned to a more isolated site to give birth Monday to her 11th pup. Read More

