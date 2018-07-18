 Panda Express to hire 85 people in Hawaii
July 18, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Panda Express to hire 85 people in Hawaii

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 17, 2018 at 11:00 pm
Panda Express is hiring through a weeklong Panda Career Event, starting today at 400 locations nationwide, including Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –