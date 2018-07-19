 Fatal crash closes Queen Kaahumanu Highway on Big Isle
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 8:45am
Hawaii island police have closed Queen Kaahumanu Highway near mile-marker 85 due to a fatal crash today.

The crash occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m.

The mile marker is near the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Motorists are advised to use Kaiminani Drive and Waikoloa Road as alternate routes until further notice.

In addition, a widening project on the highway is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. tonight, and access to Hina Lani Street from Queen Kaahumanu will be closed to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, according to state officials. The closure near Koloko-Honokohau National Historical Park will be in place until 6 a.m. Friday for the Queen Kaahumanu Highway Phase 2 Widening project.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Queen Kaahumanu Highway will still be allowed through the intersection. Access to Hina Lani Street will be provided via Ane Keohokalole Highway and Kealakehe Parkway.

