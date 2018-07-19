 To Do: Anderson .Paak, Halsey, George Lopez, and more
July 19, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

To Do: Anderson .Paak, Halsey, George Lopez, and more

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 19, 2018 8:30 pm  Updated on  July 19, 2018 at 8:20 pm
Highlights of the week’s top events, courtesy TGIF. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –