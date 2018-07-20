 Bicyclist struck and killed while making U-turn on highway
July 20, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Bicyclist struck and killed while making U-turn on highway

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm
A 73-year-old visitor from Texas died Thursday after he was struck by an oncoming car while trying to make a U-turn on a bicycle on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –