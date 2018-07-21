 Moped driver dies in Makaha collision
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old moped driver killed Thursday night in Makaha as Kimo M. Peroff of Waianae. Read More

