 Plaque marks locale of Cook’s demise
July 21, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Plaque marks locale of Cook’s demise

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 20, 2018 at 10:07 pm
A new plaque memorializing the spot where British explorer Capt. James Cook was killed by Native Hawaiians in 1779 has been installed at Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –