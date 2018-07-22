 Judges too lenient with criminals
July 22, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Judges too lenient with criminals

Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 20, 2018 at 7:58 pm
It is time for judges to wake up and smell the injustices that continually happen in our courts. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –