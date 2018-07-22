 In Dem primary, choose Ed Case
July 22, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

In Dem primary, choose Ed Case

Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 20, 2018 at 8:46 pm
In balancing out Hawaii’s more liberal delegation, Ed Case would be a voice for those here who are more conservative or moderate, and who generally have little representation. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –