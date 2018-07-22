 Lodging association endorses David Ige
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm
Gov. David Y. Ige will head into the Aug. 11 Democratic primary with the endorsement of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, the state’s largest private-sector tourism organization. Read More

