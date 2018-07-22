 Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich is going back to the run-and-shoot he knows and loves
July 22, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich is going back to the run-and-shoot he knows and loves

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 21, 2018 at 9:42 pm
The most difficult performance can be the hana hou. It was a lesson the Hawaii football team learned in last year’s 3-9 rubble. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –