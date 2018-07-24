 D’oh! ‘Simpsons’ writer says show not based in Massachusetts
Associated Press
July 24, 2018
Updated July 24, 2018 2:19pm

    This image released by Fox shows animated characters, from left, Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge and Lisa from “The Simpsons,” which will premiere its 30th season this fall.

BOSTON >> A veteran writer for “The Simpsons” says the show isn’t based in Massachusetts despite several references to the state.

The Boston Globe reports Mike Reiss recently sat down for a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the show and his new book, “Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons.”

Reiss says the Springfield where the show is set is “nowhere.” He explains the writers chose Springfield as a location because there are more than 40 cities and towns that share the name across the U.S.

Fans have highlighted references to the Bay State in the show, including Mayor Quimby’s New England accent and jokes about Harvard.

Reiss is proud of the success of the show, whose 30th season will premiere this fall.

