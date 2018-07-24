 Sweets showcase summer fruits
July 24, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Sweets showcase summer fruits

By Hawaiian Electric Co.
Posted on July 24, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  July 24, 2018 at 5:42 pm
Hot summer days call for cool desserts, and it’s the perfect time to take advantage of seasonal fruits. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –