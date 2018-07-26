Tokyo DisneySea to expand with area for ‘Frozen,’ ‘Peter Pan’

Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, will be expanded by about 20 percent to create a new area featuring “Frozen” and other Disney films, the park’s operator announced.

Oriental Land Co., which operates the Tokyo Disney Resort that includes Tokyo Disneyland, plans to turn a parking lot adjacent to the theme parks into the new space, with the aim of opening the area in 2022.

Slated to become DisneySea’s eighth themed area, the 328,000-square-foot space will include attractions reproducing scenes from the animated films “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.”

Among other facilities to be constructed in the area will be restaurants and a high-end, 475-room hotel.

About $2.3 billion will be invested in the project, making this one of the largest-ever investments for DisneySea.