Tokyo DisneySea to expand with area for ‘Frozen,’ ‘Peter Pan’

Japan News / Yomiuri
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 12:05am

  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI

    A parade is shown at Tokyo Disneyland on April 15. The Oriental Land Co. announced plans to expand Tokyo Disney Resort. “We would like to create a Tokyo Disney Resort that fulfills new dreams. Currently, we are planning the park’s expansion,” Oriental Land Chairman Toshio Kagami said.

Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, will be expanded by about 20 percent to create a new area featuring “Frozen” and other Disney films, the park’s operator announced.

Oriental Land Co., which operates the Tokyo Disney Resort that includes Tokyo Disneyland, plans to turn a parking lot adjacent to the theme parks into the new space, with the aim of opening the area in 2022.

Slated to become DisneySea’s eighth themed area, the 328,000-square-foot space will include attractions reproducing scenes from the animated films “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.”

Among other facilities to be constructed in the area will be restaurants and a high-end, 475-room hotel.

About $2.3 billion will be invested in the project, making this one of the largest-ever investments for DisneySea.

