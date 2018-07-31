 Shredding overflow spurs do-over event on Saturday
July 31, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Shredding overflow spurs do-over event on Saturday

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 30, 2018 at 11:00 pm
Question: When is the next free shredding? I had my stuff all ready for the one last month and got turned away. Auwe! Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –