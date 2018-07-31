 New rules for North Shore surf permits panned
July 31, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

New rules for North Shore surf permits panned

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 30, 2018 at 10:37 pm
Some North Shore surf meet organizers and supporters are unhappy with new rules that went into effect Monday for the granting of permits for North Shore events. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –