 Island Brew’s bring-your-own pau hana is a treat
August 2, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Island Brew’s bring-your-own pau hana is a treat

Review by Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 2, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 2, 2018 at 5:11 pm
This is the only Island Brew shop offering a pau-hana experience. It’s also the only spot that boasts outdoor waterside seating at sunset, followed by dessert with a side of stargazing. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –