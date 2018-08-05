 Celebrate our history in public spaces
August 5, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Celebrate our history in public spaces

By Hardy Spoehr
Posted on August 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 4, 2018 at 7:07 pm
Sadly, we have too few such occasions where the history of Hawaii can be visually and spiritually portrayed for all to experience. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –