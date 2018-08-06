 Moore loses in U.S. Open semifinals
August 6, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Moore loses in U.S. Open semifinals

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 6, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore lost in the semifinal round of the U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday in Huntington Beach, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –