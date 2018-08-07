 Bubbies seeks new mochi ice cream flavor ideas
August 7, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Bubbies seeks new mochi ice cream flavor ideas

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 7, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 5:15 pm
Bubbies — born in Hawaii but distributed internationally — has launched a contest to choose a new flavor, to be developed for release in stores next year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –