 Shokudo offers Bruno Mars ticket giveaway
August 7, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Shokudo offers Bruno Mars ticket giveaway

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 7, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 5:22 pm
Shokudo Japanese Restaurant is giving away a pair of Bruno Mars tickets for the Hawaii-born superstar’s Nov. 11 performance at Aloha Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –