 Most candidates favor legalizing recreational pot
August 7, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Most candidates favor legalizing recreational pot

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 6, 2018 at 10:41 pm
Nearly 74 percent of the state’s political candidates surveyed by the Drug Policy Forum of Hawaii support the legalization of recreational marijuana. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –