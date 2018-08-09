 John Oda has two top-10 finishes on PGA Tour this season
August 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

John Oda has two top-10 finishes on PGA Tour this season

By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 9, 2018 12:05 am 
Another week in golf, another Hawaii golfer to remind us of the game’s impact on paradise. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –