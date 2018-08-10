 Hector blows through with no direct hit on isles
August 10, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Hector blows through with no direct hit on isles

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm
The Hawaiian Isles bid adieu to Hector on Thursday, and it’s back to normal today with drier tradewind weather continuing through the middle of next week. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –