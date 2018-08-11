 Kauai police warn of email sextortion scam
August 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Kauai police warn of email sextortion scam

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 10, 2018 at 10:17 pm
Kauai police are warning the public about an email sextortion scam that threatens to release “compromising video” of the recipient. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –