 KRU claims 10u Cal Ripken World Series
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 12, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s KRU baseball team is the 10u Cal Ripken World Series champion, battling back for an 8-5 extra-innings win over Lexington, Ky., in Cincennes, Ind., on Saturday. Read More

