 Results proved value of voting
August 14, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Results proved value of voting

Posted on August 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 13, 2018 at 6:29 pm
There really is no excuse for primary election turnout numbers as low as those Hawaii posted on Saturday, leaving the islands — still — in the basement of voter statistics nationwide. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –