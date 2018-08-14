 Elena’s Restaurant legacy is amazing adobo omelet
August 14, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Elena’s Restaurant legacy is amazing adobo omelet

By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 14, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 14, 2018 at 5:16 pm
Elena’s Restaurant, advertised as “the home of the finest Filipino foods,” started out 44 years ago with only six stools at a counter in a small snack shop in Waipahu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –