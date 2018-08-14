 Trial set for Honolulu police officer in domestic abuse case
August 14, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Trial set for Honolulu police officer in domestic abuse case

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm
The trial is set for a Honolulu police officer who has been charged with multiple counts of abuse involving a family member. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –