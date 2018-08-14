 UH men’s hoops drops to 0-2 on tour
August 14, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

UH men’s hoops drops to 0-2 on tour

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 14, 2018 12:05 am 
The Hawaii men’s basketball team led much of the way of its second game of its Down Under tour, only to fall 86-85 to the Melbourne Tigers on a game-winner with 18 seconds left Monday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –