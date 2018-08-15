 Cardax sales quadruple but loss widens
By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 14, 2018 at 9:52 pm
Cardax Inc.’s revenue quadrupled in the second quarter as sales of its new anti-inflammatory product remained strong in Hawaii and picked up speed in California, Nevada and New York. Read More

