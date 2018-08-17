 Go Nuts falls in 14u Babe Ruth final
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 17, 2018 12:05 am 
The Go Nuts baseball team lost to Atlantic Shore, N.J., 7-6 in the championship game of the 14u Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Read More

