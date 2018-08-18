 Hikianalia’s departure is delayed
August 18, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Hikianalia’s departure is delayed

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 17, 2018 at 9:58 pm
Due to weather concerns, the Hikianalia did not depart Friday for Northern California, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –