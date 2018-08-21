 Suspects under investigation for attempted murder
August 21, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Suspects under investigation for attempted murder

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation involving a 30-year-old man who was attacked by three men in Makaha. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –