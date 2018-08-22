Rolo, Warriors take their worry over Lane on road

The University of Hawaii football team is scheduled to depart this evening … with great concerns.

“I worry about people here,” head coach Nick Rolovich said in reference to Hurricane Lane’s approach.

The Rainbow Warriors will take a direct flight to Denver in advance of Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.

“Honestly, I’m pretty worried about it,” said slotback Dakota Torres, a senior who grew up in Waianae. “I’m praying. I’m hoping it passes by us or miraculously dissipates before it gets here. But, still, it’s pretty nerve- racking.”

The Warriors had no plans to reschedule their flight or to postpone the nationally televised game. The Mountain West Conference game initially was to be played on Nov. 10. But it was moved to this weekend — the so-called “week zero” — in a switch that gave the Warriors a bye during the regular season.

Rolovich expressed hopefulness that residents will be prepared to brace the storm.

“We’ve got enough Warriors on the island,” Rolovich said. “They’ll keep it safe.”

Quarterback Cole McDonald expressed concern.

“I hope everybody is safe,” McDonald said. “(I’m) praying (the hurricane) doesn’t hit us. I feel the people out here are strong-willed. If something happens — and I’m hoping it doesn’t — but Hawaii will come together as a whole. Everybody has that caring spirit. If something happens, we’ll come together.”

The Mountain West allows member teams to travel with up to 70 players for a conference game.

The Warriors are not expected to use all their travel slots. Rolovich said a plan is in place to help players who will remain in Hawaii this week.