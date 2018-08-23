 Comic Con is here!
August 23, 2018
    Marvel’s Ant-Man Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

Evangeline Lilly (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Asher Angel (“Shazam!”), Amber Midthunder (“Legion”) and Tara Strong (“Teen Titans”) are among the stars of comic book and pop entertainment fans can meet at Amazing Comic Con Aloha, this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.

AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA

Where: Hawaii Convention Center

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $25-$250, free for ages 10 and younger with paid adult.

Info: amazingcomicconaloha.com

“Another highlight is meeting the great comic creators — the Architects of Pop Culture — responsible for all the cool movies, toys and cartoons we love,” said Jimmy Jay, founder of Amazing Comic Conventions. These creators include Jim Starlin (“Thanos,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Marv Wolfman (“Teen Titans Go!”) and Kevin Eastman (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”).

The event also showcases top local talent in comics, art and cosplay, and features collectibles and interactive exhibits. There’s something for everyone, including the little ones, Jay noted.

“We have ramped up programming on Sunday with Kid’s Day, with great interactive activities from free sketches, cartoons, video games, coloring contest and costume parade,” he said.

Four Tops’ ‘Duke’ Fakir recalls times, last talk with Aretha Franklin
